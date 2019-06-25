New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$18 $25
free shipping
Sams Visions via eBay offers the Samsung EVO+ 128GB Class 10 UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card for $17.95 with free shipping. That's $7 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds of up to 90MB/s
- Model: MB-MC128GA
Published 1 hr ago
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter
$100 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 60MB/s
- Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
Amazon · 4 days ago
Micro Center 128GB Class 10 Micro SD Card with Adapter
$14 $16
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Micro Center 128GB Class 10 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we've seen for a new 128GB card and around $2 less than what you'd pay with third-party sellers. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 90MB/s
Walmart · 6 days ago
SanDisk 128GB Ultra micro SD Card
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
Features
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
eBay · 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid Phone for TracFone w/ 1yr service
$60
free shipping
Tracfone via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro 4G LTE Prepaid Phone for TracFone with 1-year's service in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $15 less than what you'd pay for this elsewhere, without 1-year's service. (We last saw it for $100 nearly a year ago with $40 Air Time instead of the service.) Buy Now
Features
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" HD touchscreen
- 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 1yr service w/ 1,200 Min/Text/Data
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
eBay · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual Sim Smartphone
$500 $650
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G970F/DS
BuyDig · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,299 $1,998
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. At final checkout, that drops to $1,299. With free shipping, that's $96 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $469. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
