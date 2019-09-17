New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Samsonite at eBay
Extra 15% off
free shipping

Save on luggage sets, backpacks, messenger bags, and travel accessories. Shop Now

Tips
  • sold by Samsonite via eBay
  • use coupon code "JETSET" to get an extra 15% off
  • the coupon is limited to two uses per account, with a maximum discount of $250
Related
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JETSET"
  • Expires 9/17/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register