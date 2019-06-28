New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Samsonite Xenon Business Zip Portfolio
$5 $35
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Xenon Business Zip Portfolio in Steel Grey for $5 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Tips
  • Add yourself a strap somehow and you pretty much have a briefcase
Features
  • document folder
  • phone holder
  • pen loop
  • zippered pocket
  • tablet compartment
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register