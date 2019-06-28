New
eBay · 50 mins ago
$5 $35
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Xenon Business Zip Portfolio in Steel Grey for $5 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Tips
- Add yourself a strap somehow and you pretty much have a briefcase
Features
- document folder
- phone holder
- pen loop
- zippered pocket
- tablet compartment
Details
Comments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
eBay · 2 days ago
Samsonite Small Rolling Underseater Luggage
$48 $100
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Small Rolling Underseater Luggage in Black for $59.99. In cart, that drops the $47.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3" x 13" x 6.5"
- push-button locking handle
- internal Wetpak pockets
- side water bottle pockets
- removable 3-1-1 pouch and hanging organizer pouch
- Model: 55476-1041
eBay · 15 hrs ago
Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage
$60 $190
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. In cart, that drops to $63.99. With free shipping, That's the lowest price we could find by $31.
Update: It now drops to $59.99 in-cart. Buy Now
Update: It now drops to $59.99 in-cart. Buy Now
Tips
- 28" spinner also available for $75.99 after discount.
Features
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 4 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 day ago
Wise Five-Day Emergency Backpack
$46 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Wise Five-Day Emergency Backpack in Camo for $46.20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, but most merchants charge at least $56. Buy Now
Features
- Includes food and first aid for one person
- portable stove, waterproof matches, deck of cards
eBay · 1 day ago
American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set
$112 $400
free shipping
Samsonite offers the American Tourister Kamiliant Verona 3-Piece Luggage Set in several colors for $139.99. In cart, that drops to $118.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26.
Update: The price now drops to $111.99 in cart. Buy Now
Update: The price now drops to $111.99 in cart. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant ABS case
- telescoping handle
- Model: 105008XXXX
New
eBay · 44 mins ago
adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes
$26 $90
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $34.99. In cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $4 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$184 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Samsonite Windguard Auto Open Umbrella
$12 $25
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Windguard Auto Open Umbrella in Aqua Blue for $14.99. In cart, that price drops to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- 17" folded
- 2-section steel shaft
- eflon-coated canopy
Sign In or Register