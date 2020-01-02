Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Women's Mobile Office Laptop Bag
$70 $210
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite at eBay.
Features
  • padded laptop compartment
  • built-in wheels and retractable handle
  • quick-release sliding clasp closure
  • made of leather and polyurethane
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags eBay Samsonite
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
bjturk512
I wonder what, exactly, makes this for women alone. How gender-specific can a laptop bag actually be?
26 min ago