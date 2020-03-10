Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Samsonite USB Hardside Underseat Luggage
$60 $240
pickup

That's $180 off and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • available in Teal
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • measures 14" x 17" x 8.5"
  • 2 interior compartments
  • organizational pocket inside to hold a small laptop or tablet
  • USB charging port
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/10/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register