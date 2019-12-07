Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Samsonite To The Club Duffle Bag
$22 w/ $3 Rakuten Credit $30
free shipping

That's a low by $3, although most stores charge $60 or more. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Coupon code "LUGOLO25" bags this price
  • You'll get $3.30 in Rakuten credit with this purchase.
Features
  • 100% Polyester
  • Adjustable padded shoulder strap
  • Back accessory hook
  • in Black/ Blue
Details
Comments
  • Code "LUGOLO25"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
