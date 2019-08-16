New
Samsonite Tenacity 3pc Spinner Luggage Set
$90 $300
free shipping

Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • includes 21" and 25" upright spinner suitcases and a 15.5" laptop backpack
Details
Comments
