Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy takes an extra 40% off a selection of backpacks and bags via coupon code "DN40". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include High Sierra, Champion, Globe Nomad, Oakley and more.
Update: Shipping is now $5.95, but orders of $50 or more include free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in Dark Grey for at $26.99. Coupon code "57KV42TL" drops it to $11.61. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from last week, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Pack All via Amazon offers the Pack All Water-Resistant Shoe Travel Bags 2-Pack in Grey for $23.99. Coupon code "PA21DNSB2G40" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
