eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set
$85 $100
free shipping

That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago, $95 less than buying them directly from Samsonite, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • Use code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Black or Poseidon Blue
  • 25" spinner
  • 21" spinner
  • backpack
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
