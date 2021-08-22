Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set for $153

After the in-cart discount, that's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Poseidon Blue
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- 16" Laptop Backpack
- 21" Spinner
- 25" Spinner
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
You'd usually pay around $40 for this style and size of backpack. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Soletgo via eBay.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Spacious main compartment and smaller zip pockets
- D-rings on shoulder straps
- Chest and waist straps
Pick up this wheeled carry-on for just $20. That's about two bucks less than the lowest priced options we found on eBay.
Update: The price dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black.
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- folds entirely flat
It's a savings of $18. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Hanes via eBay.
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $375 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Sign In or Register