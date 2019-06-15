New
JCPenney · 41 mins ago
$112 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage in several colors (Lagoon pictured) for $159.99. Coupon code "REA472" spins that down to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $288 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
- mesh and modesty pockets on the interior
- full-zip compression panel
- expandable case
- side-mounted TSA locks
Related Offers
eBay · 1 wk ago
Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage
$63 $190
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. In cart, that drops to $63.99. With free shipping, That's the lowest price we could find by $31.
Update: It now drops to $62.99 in-cart. Buy Now
Tips
- 28" spinner also available for $80.99 after discount
Features
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Zebella Waterproof Laptop Backpack
from $14 $35
free shipping
Zebella via Amazon offers the Zebella Waterproof Laptop Backpack in several colors (Grey pictured) from $34.97. Coupon code "GTL2SJQ2" cuts the starting price to $13.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last July, at least $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- accommodates laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: Bag1826DY
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug
from $14 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug in a plethora of colors (Tavern Gray pictured) with prices starting from $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- washable
- cut-and-loop pile
- taped edges and bar-tacked corners
- fade- and slip-resistant (does not require non-skid rug pad)
- made in the USA
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans
$13 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans in Medium Sand for $17.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $12.59. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $37 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 29x30 to 40x32
