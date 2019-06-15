New
Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage
$112 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage in several colors (Lagoon pictured) for $159.99. Coupon code "REA472" spins that down to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $288 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • It's available in a 24"​ model for $100.79 and also a 20"​ model. for $78.39, both via the above coupon code.
  • 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
  • mesh and modesty pockets on the interior
  • full-zip compression panel
  • expandable case
  • side-mounted TSA locks
  • Code "REA472"
