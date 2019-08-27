New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Spinner Underseat USB Carry-On w/ Battery Pack
$52 w/ $6 in Rakuten points
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat USB Carry-On w/ Battery Pack in Lifeboat Black for $64.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which did not include the battery pack), $114 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Integrated USB charging port with battery pack
  • Multiple interior and exterior pockets
  • 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
  • Model: USBLIFEBOAT-009
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 8/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register