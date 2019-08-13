- Create an Account or Login
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat Carry-On with USB Port in several colors (Majolica Blue pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On 20" Spinner in several colors (Deep Blue pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99.
Plus, you'll bag $15.75 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31, although most stores charge $122 or more.
Update: You'll now bag $7.04 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
BuyDig via eBay offers the Samsonite Centric Hardside 20" Carry-On Luggage in Blue Slate for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set in Caribbean Blue or Silver for $234.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $194.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping (and assuming you use the points), that's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $81. (For further comparison, it was $4 less via additional Rakuten points ten days ago.) Buy Now
Pack All via Amazon offers its Pack All Compression Large Packing Cube in Grey for $15.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "PA15DNCCLG40" to drop that to $8.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in several colors and sizes (Dark Grey pictured) starting at $19.43. Coupon code "40LVLVI1" drops that starting price to $11.66. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from May, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
