New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 Hardside Spinner Luggage
from $98
free shipping

Save as much as $260 on these spinner suitcases. (For further comparison, these prices tie the best price we've seen for the previous generation of this luggage.) Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get these prices.
Features
  • available in several colors (Teal pictured)
  • Spin Tech 4.0 20" Spinner Suitcase for $97.99 ($182 off)
  • Spin Tech 4.0 25" Spinner Suitcase for $118.99 ($221 off)
  • Spin Tech 4.0 29" Spinner Suitcase for $139.99 ($260 off)
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register