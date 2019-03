Macy's offers the Samsonite Spin Tech 3.0 29" Hardside Spinner in several colors for $400. Coupon code "3DAY" cuts it to. With, that's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. It measures 29" x 13.5" x 20" and features a telescoping handle, four spinner wheels, and TSA-friendly lock. Deal ends March 13.