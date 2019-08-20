Personalize your DealNews Experience
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Spettro 25" Spinner in several colors (Blue pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite takes up to 60% off a range of luggage via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping starts at $9.99, although orders of $99 or more (after discount) bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in Dark Grey for at $26.99. Coupon code "57KV42TL" drops it to $11.61. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from last week, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bug Canvas Bags & Goods via Amazon offers its Bug 2-in-1 Convertible Carry-On Garment Duffle Bag in Light Gray for $39.99. Coupon code "VUR3BC2A" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features Buy Now
