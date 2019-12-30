Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 52 mins ago
Samsonite Spettro 25" Spinner
$68
free shipping

That's $112 under what you'd pay via Samsonite direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price to $67.99.
  • Sold by Samonite via eBay.
Features
  • available in Purple
  • telescoping handle
  • two packing cubes
  • three fabric and mesh pockets
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 52 min ago
