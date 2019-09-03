Personalize your DealNews Experience
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 24" Spinner Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite takes up to 50% off select items during its Labor Day Sale via coupon code "LABORDAY". Plus, it takes an extra 20% off select items via coupon code "EXTRA20". Shipping starts at $9.99, although orders of $99 or more (before discount) bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
ecmonster via eBay offers this 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $76.89 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Yung-96 Chasm Shoes in Core Black or Crystal White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsonite Modern Utility Mini Laptop Backpack in Charcoal Heather for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
