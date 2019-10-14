New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage
$72 $280
free shipping

That's $8 under last month's mention, $208 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
Features
  • retractable handle
  • interior divider
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWERTEN"
  • Expires 10/14/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register