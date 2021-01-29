Apply coupon code "HOME" to save at least $7. Buy Now at Macy's
- 11" x 9.5" x 2"
- Smart sleeve for an iPad or tablet measuring 10.1"
- Easy-access front pocket
- Removable, adjustable & padded shoulder strap
- Wrapped bale handles
It's a $40 drop from our last month's mention, $170 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 20" carry on
- 25" spinner
- Model: 75388-1041
Its $26 less than what you'd pay at other Samsonite storefronts. Buy Now at Samsonite
- Available in Black or Navy.
- custom fit for laptops from 13" to 15.6"
- TSA checkpoint-friendly
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- adjustable shoulder strap
- 12" x 5.5" x 16.5"
- front pocket organization
- Model: 43120-1041
Use coupon code "SAM30" for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Jomashop
- Available at this price in Black.
- TSA lock
- telescoping handle
- full zip interior divider and cross straps
- water resistant PU zipper
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Bluebird
or Fiery Red.
- 16-liter capacity
- Model: NF0A3BXX-C1
Apply coupon code "CHACO30" for the best extra percent-off discount we've seen from Chaco. Save on sandals, shoes, boots, and backpacks. Shop Now at Chaco
- Pictured is the Chaco Men's Men's Z/Cloud Sandal for $61.59 after coupon (low by $4).
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.
Save $18 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at The North Face
- In Camo Print/Burnt Olive Green.
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- 15" laptop compartment
- removable waist belt
- padded tablet sleeve
- 28L capacity
- Model: NF0A3KV3-C1
Shop and save on a selection of small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Plus, save an extra 15% in-cart on select items (eligible items are marked). Additionally, some items receive an extra 10% off with code "HOME" (eligible items are marked). Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper-Grinder for $33.99 after in-cart discount (a low by $6).
Save on over 18,000 items, including bedding, lighting, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "HOME" to save an extra 10% off marked items.
- For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- For smaller items, orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Myia Leather Pushback Recliner for $926.10 after coupon ($553 off).
Save up to $18 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the New Era San Francisco Giants Logo Fill Trucker 9Forty Cap for $15 ($13 off list).
That's just shy of $100 off its list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Use coupon code "OMNI" for a low by $63. Buy Now at BuyDig
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- includes 20", 24", and 28" spinners
- scratch resistant polycarbonate shell
- telescopic trolley handle
- organization pockets
- expansion gusset
- TSA lock
- Model: 68311
Sign In or Register