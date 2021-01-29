New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Samsonite Shuttle iPad Briefcase
$25 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "HOME" to save at least $7. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 11" x 9.5" x 2"
  • Smart sleeve for an iPad or tablet measuring 10.1"
  • Easy-access front pocket
  • Removable, adjustable & padded shoulder strap
  • Wrapped bale handles
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 2/15/2021
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Samsonite
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register