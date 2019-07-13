New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Shuttle iPad Briefcase
$18 $56
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Samsonite Shuttle iPad Briefcase for $27.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $17.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now

Features
  • smart sleeve for an iPad or tablet measuring 10.1"
  • front pocket
  • removable padded strap
  • Code "JULY25"
