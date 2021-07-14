Samsonite RFID Sleeve 3-Pack for $4
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Samsonite RFID Sleeve 3-Pack
$3.74 $5
pickup

Click the on-page coupon to save 25%, making this a buck under what pay picking it up at Kohl's. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.95 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
  • tear-resistant paper
  • designed to block RFID waves from escaping
