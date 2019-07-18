Ending today, eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "EBAG6" drops it to $38.99. Plus, you'll receive around $7.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $74 off list, $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- padded compartment accommodates most laptops up to 17.3"
- multiple interior and exterior pockets, including a tablet pocket
- water-resistant finish
- TSA checkpoint friendly
- Model: 107402-1041
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of waterproof canvas
- adjustable strap
- converts to handbag or crossbody
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Casual Toploader Laptop Bag in Black for $10.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- mesh water bottle pockets
- sound port for headphones
- front bungee system to stash additional items
- zip-down workstation area contains pen/pencil holders, key hook, and pockets for MP3 players, cell phones, calculators, or notebook cables
- Model: 41U5254
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Homer Smart Series NeverWet Leather Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $37.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $30.39. Plus, you'll earn $6 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although most charge $63 or more. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 8 to 13
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch in Black Dial for $220.68 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $55 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $34 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- Stainless steel case and band
- Hardlex crystal
- Slide rule bezel
- 3 sub-dials
- Water resistant to 660 feet
- Model: SNA411
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "EBAG10" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the points, that's $12 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
