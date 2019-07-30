- Create an Account or Login
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $35.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's a buck under last week's mention and $29 less than buying direct from eBags. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack in Black/Red Devil for $31.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Kroser via Amazon offers the Kroser 17" Heavy Duty Laptop Backpack for $45.99. Coupon code "SYTUT4I8" drops that to $32.19. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in May. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in Charcoal for $111.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $89.20. Plus you'll bag $13.35 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our mention from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 20" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thank to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
