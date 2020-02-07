Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Samsonite Pivot Spinner
$59
free shipping

That's at least $33 under what you'd pay at Samsonite direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JETSETGO" to get this price.
Features
  • available in several colors (Brushed Black pictured) in 20"; 25"; or 29" cases at this price
  • telescoping handles
  • TSA-approved locks
Details
Comments
  • Code "JETSETGO"
  • Expires 2/7/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
