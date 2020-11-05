It's $87 less than buying it directly from Samsonite. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Brushed Silver pictured).
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- spinner wheels
- TSA-approved locks
- includes 20", 25", and 29" pieces
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Amazon
- padded compartment for laptops up to 15.6"
- retractable handle
- tablet pocket
- Model: 57475-1041
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
- It's available in Red only at this price.
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (Khaki/Green pictured).
- 28L capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- padded tablet sleeve
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- removable waist belt
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black/White or Legend Ink/White
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on a selection of running shoes, activewear, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Add it to the cart to drop the price and save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Chestnut.
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- 100% genuine leather
- fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: 857231041
