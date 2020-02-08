Open Offer in New Tab
Samsonite Pivot 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
$170 $820
free shipping

That's $19 under our December mention, the 2nd-best price we've ever seen, and $110 under buying from Samsonite direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "JETSETGO".
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay
Features
  • available in several colors (Brushed Black pictured)
  • set includes 20", 25", & 29" pieces
  • strong, lightweight 100% polycarbonate material
  Code "JETSETGO"
  Expires 2/8/2020
