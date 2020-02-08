Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $19 under our December mention, the 2nd-best price we've ever seen, and $110 under buying from Samsonite direct. Buy Now at eBay
That's $311 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 under our December mention, $104 under what you'd pay direct from Samsonite, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Save $139 or more on three sizes. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay
Save on luggage sets, hardside spinners, and other travel accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on luggage from Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole, Tag, Nautica, American Tourister, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on backpacks, duffel bags, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a selection of spinners and carry-ons. Shop Now at Kohl's
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Snag a new-to-you game, gaming laptop, system, and more. Brands include Nintendo, Acer, Turtle Beach, and HyperX. Shop Now at eBay
That's $60 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $200 drop from last week, $600 less than a new model, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a variety of Samsonite spinners, luggage sets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
With the included Kohl's cash, save between $170 and $260 on three sizes. Shop Now at Kohl's
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
