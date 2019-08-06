- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set in Caribbean Blue or Silver for $234.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $194.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping (and assuming you use the points), that's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $81. (For further comparison, it was $4 less via additional Rakuten points ten days ago.) Buy Now
Various sellers via Rakuten take an extra 20% off select bags and luggage via coupon code "BAGS20". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Pack All via Amazon offers its Pack All Compression Large Packing Cube in Grey for $15.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "PA15DNCCLG40" to drop that to $8.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in several colors and sizes (Dark Grey pictured) starting at $19.43. Coupon code "40LVLVI1" drops that starting price to $11.66. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from May, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
