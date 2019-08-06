New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
$195 w/$21 Rakuten Points
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set in Caribbean Blue or Silver for $234.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $194.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping (and assuming you use the points), that's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $81. (For further comparison, it was $4 less via additional Rakuten points ten days ago.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Note that although additional points may show at checkout, it is likely an error and anything beyond the advertised points will not be honored
Features
  • includes 20", 24", and 28" spinners with an expansion gusset
  • Model: 68311
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register