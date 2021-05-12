Samsonite Mobile Solution Classic Convertible Carryall for $64
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Mobile Solution Classic Convertible Carryall
$64 $160
free shipping

You'd pay $80 elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In several colors (Black pictured)
  • fits most laptops up to 14.1" and tablets up to 9.7"
  • interior: zippered pocket, two slip pockets, and a pen sleeve
  • exterior: front zippered pocket
