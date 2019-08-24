eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat USB Carry-On w/ Battery Pack in Lifeboat Black for $64.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which did not include the battery pack), $114 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now