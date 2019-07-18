eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "EBAG10" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the points, that's $12 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's offers the Tag Matrix 2.0 20" Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Need a bigger suitcase? The 24" and 28" models are available for the same price. (Scroll down and click on "View the collection" to see the additional sizes.)
- interior cross straps
- telescoping handle
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $599.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" cuts it to $539.95. Plus, members bag $107.80 in Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $207 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $207 today. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and collect the points
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Model: GA00471
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Nested Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "EBAG12" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- You'll need to be logged in to get the points.
- tote
- wheeled duffel
- 21" upright
- 25" upright
Sign In or Register