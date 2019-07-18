New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage
$60 w/ $12 Rakuten Super Points $70
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "EBAG10" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the points, that's $12 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now

Features
  • micro diamond texture
  • can expand 2"
  • Model: 55840XXXX
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EBAG10"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register