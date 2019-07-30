- Create an Account or Login
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in Charcoal for $111.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $89.20. Plus you'll bag $13.35 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our mention from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 20" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thank to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Today only, eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set in several colors (Silver pictured) for $234.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $194.99. Plus, you'll bag $29.10 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $47, although most stores charge $279 or more. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct.
Update: The price has increased to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Tourister 5-Piece Softside Luggage Set in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Electric Full-Body Shiatsu Zero Gravity Massage Chair Recliner with Heat in Black for $679.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" drops that to $639.99. Plus, you'll bag $95.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $96 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $6, although most charge $635 or more). Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $35.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's a buck under last week's mention and $29 less than buying direct from eBags. Buy Now
