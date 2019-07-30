New
Rakuten · 20 mins ago
Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage
$56 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $200
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now

Features
  • micro diamond texture
  • can expand 2"
  • Model: 55840XXXX
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Samsonite
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register