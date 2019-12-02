Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, so snatch these up and you'll be all set for those family holiday gatherings, or your trip to the beach to avoid the in-laws. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $25 under our mention from two weeks ago and by far the best prices we've seen. (Thanks to the credit, it's also a savings of up to $293.) Shop Now at Kohl's
Save on up to $200 off list on three different sizes of Samsonite luggage. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Save on backpacks, duffels, spinners, and more. Shop Now at Samsonite
Choose from brands like Samsonite, Nautica, Travelpro and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save further on electronics, clothing, accessories, and much more with the best sitewide points offer we've seen from Rakuten this year. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $54 under September mention, $47 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
