eBay · 56 mins ago
Samsonite Eco-Nu 19" Expandable Spinner Suitcase
$60 $270
free shipping

That's $75 less than you'd pay at another Samsonite storefront. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • available in Granite/Midnight Black
  • telescoping pull handle
  • fabrics constructed from 100% recycled plastic bottles
