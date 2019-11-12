New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Eco-Nu 19" Expandable Spinner Suitcase
$48
free shipping

That's $87 less than you'd pay at another Samsonite storefront. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • Use code "JUMBO20" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Granite/Midnight Black and Pacific Blue/Navy (Pacific/Blue Navy pictured)
  • telescoping pull handle
  • fabrics constructed from 100% recycled plastic bottles
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register