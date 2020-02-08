Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Eco-Nu 19" Expandable Spinner Suitcase
$47 $270
free shipping

That's $13 under last week's mention and $88 less than you'd pay at another Samsonite storefront. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • use "JETSETGO" to drop the price
Features
  • available in Granite/Midnight Black or Pacific Blue/Navy
  • telescoping pull handle
  • fabrics constructed from 100% recycled plastic bottles
Details
Comments
  • Code "JETSETGO"
  • Expires 2/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
