JCPenney · 37 mins ago
Samsonite Eco-Move Wheeled Underseat Carry-On Luggage
$78 $104
pickup

That's $90 less than buying it from Samsonite directly. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to drop it to $77.98.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • fits under most airline seats and overhead bins
  • spinner wheels
  • telescoping handle
  • fabric made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
