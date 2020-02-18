Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Eco-Move Wheeled Underseat Carry-On Luggage
$73 $104
pickup

That's $5 under last week's mention and $95 under what Samsonite charges direct. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "LEADER2" to drop the price to $72.78.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in Black
  • fits under most airline seats and overhead bins
  • spinner wheels
  • telescoping handle
  • fabric made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles
  • Code "LEADER2"
