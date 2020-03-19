Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack
$40 w/ $4 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "F1EI-GJ7H-H77K-L726" to get this discount.
  • Sold by eBags via Rakuten.
Features
  • fits most laptops with up to 17"
  • multiple zippered pockets
  • adjustable shoulder straps
  • Model: 79288-1073
  • Code "F1EI-GJ7H-H77K-L726"
  • Expires 3/19/2020
