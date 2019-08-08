- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Various sellers via Rakuten take an extra 20% off select bags and luggage via coupon code "BAGS20". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
SosoonDirect via Amazon offers its Sosoon 16" Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port for $24.99. Coupon code "GYN73GE3" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and essentially tied with our June mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo 15.6" Classic Topload Laptop Bag by NAVA in Black for $24.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
G-Favor Bags via Amazon offers the G-Favor 17-Inch Travel Laptop Backpack for $39.99. Coupon code "897VK9SO" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
BuyDig via eBay offers the Samsonite Centric Hardside 20" Carry-On Luggage in Blue Slate for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set in Caribbean Blue or Silver for $234.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $194.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping (and assuming you use the points), that's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $81. (For further comparison, it was $4 less via additional Rakuten points ten days ago.) Buy Now
