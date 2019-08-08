New
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack
$36 $71
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now

Features
  • Fits most laptops with up to 17"
  • Multiple zippered pockets
  • Adjustable shoulder straps
  • Model: 79288-1073
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
