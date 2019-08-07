New
Samsonite Centric Hardside 20" Carry-On Luggage
$70 $160
free shipping

BuyDig via eBay offers the Samsonite Centric Hardside 20" Carry-On Luggage in Blue Slate for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • scratch-resistant twill texture shell
  • spinner wheels
  • TSA-compliant combination lock
