BuyDig via eBay offers the Samsonite Centric Hardside 20" Carry-On Luggage in Blue Slate for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Southwest Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $44.98. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $4. Book this travel deal by August 15 for travel from September 3 through December 18. Buy Now
Hainan Airlines via DealBase offers roundtrip airfare to Asia, with prices starting from $318.13. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes for a 3-star carrier by $27. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by November 30 for travel through November 30. Shop Now
Cathay Pacific via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Asia and Australia, with prices starting from $506.99. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $140. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through December 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $458. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise by $140. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set in Caribbean Blue or Silver for $234.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $194.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping (and assuming you use the points), that's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $81. (For further comparison, it was $4 less via additional Rakuten points ten days ago.) Buy Now
