Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Centric 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set with Accessory Kit in Blue Slate for $249. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $199.20. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Spettro 25" Spinner in several colors (Blue pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite takes up to 60% off a range of luggage via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping starts at $9.99, although orders of $99 or more (after discount) bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sunpow US via Amazon offers the Sunpow Duffel Bag in Dark Grey for at $26.99. Coupon code "57KV42TL" drops it to $11.61. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from last week, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 35-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in 01. Black for $20.99. Coupon code "VFRLD5MK" drops the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $42. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $33.60. With free shipping, that's $91 off list, $6.72 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find. (We last saw it for $4 more two weeks ago but with $9 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
