New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Samsonite Centric 3pc Hardside Luggage Set w/ Accessory Kit
$199 $300
free shipping

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Centric 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set with Accessory Kit in Blue Slate for $249. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $199.20. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 20", 24", and 28" spinners
  • accessory bundle: neck pillow, notepad, passport case, ear plugs, sleep mask, TSA lock, luggage cover, tag, and scale, wired in-ear headphones
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten Samsonite
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register