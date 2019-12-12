Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Samsonite Centric 3 Piece Luggage Set
$170 $300
free shipping

That's $39 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $69.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 20", 24", and 28" spinners
  • Available in several colors (Silver pictured)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register