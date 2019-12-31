Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 57 mins ago
Samsonite Carrier GSD Backpack
$34 $40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to bag this discount.
Features
  • available in Pacific Blue or Classic Red
  • 15.6" padded laptop compartment
  • adjustable shoulder straps with S-curve ergonomics
  • water-resistant
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
