eBay · 48 mins ago
Samsonite Bartlett Upright Spinner Luggage
from $50
free shipping

Save on up to $200 off list on three different sizes of Samsonite luggage. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • 20" for $49.99 ($140 off)
  • 24" for $59.99 ($170 off)
  • 29" for $69.99 ($200 off)
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • each features a retractable top handle
  • rubberized corner protectors
  • 2" expansion zipper
