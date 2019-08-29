Personalize your DealNews Experience
eBags via eBay offers the Samsonite Advena 21" Expandable Softside Case in Black for $79.99. In-cart the price falls to $63.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat USB Carry-On w/ Battery Pack in Lifeboat Black for $64.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which did not include the battery pack), $114 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $74.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $14.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Spettro 25" Spinner in several colors (Blue pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $280 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 65% off a selection of suitcases during its Luggage Closeout. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PREVIEW". Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available on most items.) Discounted brands include Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger, High Sierra, Delsey, and Victorinox Swiss Army. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Centric 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set with Accessory Kit in Blue Slate for $249. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $199.20. With free shipping, that's $101 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $209. Buy Now
