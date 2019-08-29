New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Samsonite Advena 21" Expandable Softside Case
$64 $120
free shipping

eBags via eBay offers the Samsonite Advena 21" Expandable Softside Case in Black for $79.99. In-cart the price falls to $63.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/29/2019
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register