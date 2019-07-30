- Create an Account or Login
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in Charcoal for $111.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $89.20. Plus you'll bag $13.35 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $14 under our mention from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 20" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thank to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SUMMER25 " cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup where available; otherwise choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Prowler ST6 17.3" Laptop Backpack in Black for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $35.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's a buck under last week's mention and $29 less than buying direct from eBags. Buy Now
