Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Samsonite 22" Andante Wheeled Duffel
$30 w/ $3 Rakuten Points
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Thanks to the included Rakuten points, it's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "DN15LGO" to drop the price to $29.99.
  • Sold by Luggage Online via Rakuten.
  • It's available in Black or Grey / Lime.
Features
  • u-shaped opening
  • rolling wheels with locking upright handle
  • multiple organization pockets
  • Model: 48825-1041
  • Code "DN15LGO"
  • Expires 3/19/2020
    Published 27 min ago
