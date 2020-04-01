Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 29 mins ago
Samson Meteorite USB Condenser Microphone
$20 $42
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lifestyle By Focus on eBay.
  • 14mm capsule and cardiod pickup pattern
  • Dedicated audio conversion path
  • Condenser diaphragm gives a flat frequency response
