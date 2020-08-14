New
American Musical · 24 mins ago
$120 $156
free shipping
Save 23% off this affordable studio monitor pair, perfect for home recording. Buy Now at American Musical
Features
- one active speaker, one passive speaker
- 40W per channel
- stereo RCA and 1/8" inputs
- stereo 1/8" sub & headphone outputs
- includes speaker cable
Details
Comments
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Jamo S 807 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Speaker Pair
$169 $519
free shipping
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 4 days ago
JBL SP6II In-Wall Speaker Pair
$76 for Prime members $300
free shipping
That's $224 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- titanium laminate tweeter and woofer
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Samsung Sound+ Wireless Subwoofer
$200 $500
free shipping
That's a low by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- frequency range of 27Hz to 120Hz
- 10" driver
- compatible with a variety of sound bars, listed on product page
Harman Kardon · 2 wks ago
Harman Kardon SB20 Wireless Soundbar with Subwoofer
$200 $500
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
New
23 mins ago
Refurb 3rd Gen Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB Audio Interface
$128 $160
free shipping
Start recording your music at home today at $32 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 3-year Focusrite warranty applies.
Features
- 2 mic/instrument preamplifiers
- USB 2.0 interface
- 192kHz & USB bus power
Sign In or Register