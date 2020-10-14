New
Sam's Club 1-Year Club Membership
$36 w/ $45 Sam's Club Gift Card $45

Thanks to coupon code "OCTSALE20" and the gift cards detailed below, this has the potential to actually be a $9 profit for you. Buy Now at StackSocial

  • For new members only.
  • Membership must be activated within 30 days.
  • You will receive a $25 e-gift card 10 days after signup; a $20 e-gift card will be emailed after your first purchase of $20 or more at SamsClub.com.
  • click here to browse all our Sam's Club deals that will no longer come with non-member surcharges
  • Code "OCTSALE20"
